‘Anger mi have inna mi right now’ — Donna-Lee Donaldson’s uncle Loop Jamaica

Missing influencer’s relatives react after her cop boyfriend makes first court appearance

1 hrs ago

‘Anger mi have inna mi right now’ — Donna-Lee Donaldson’s uncle

After Constable Noel Maitland, the accused in the murder of social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, made his first court appearance in the matter on Friday, relatives of the young woman reacted to the news that his attorney will be making a bail application when he reappears in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on August 22.

The frustration was evident as Donaldson’s uncle, Neil Lugg, shared his thoughts.

“Anger mi have inna mi right now,” Lugg said, as he shared that he learnt about Maitland’s court appearance through the media.

Maitland, who was Donaldson’s boyfriend, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with her disappearance following a high-level investigation. He has, however, maintained his innocence.

Donaldson was reported missing on July 13. The police believe she was killed on July 12.

