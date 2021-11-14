Angry mob chops suspected robber to death in St James | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Angry mob chops suspected robber to death in St James | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News

An angry mob chopped a suspected robber to death in the community of Anchovy in St James on Saturday.

Reports from the Anchovy police are that about 8pm, a male, suspected to be Shamar Scarlett, who is alleged to have been involved in robbery and arson, was seen along a roadway, and was attacked by unknown assailants from the community.

The suspect was chopped by the mob.

The man ran and collapsed into a nearby pond.

See also

His body was later removed by the fire brigade and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating the incident.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols