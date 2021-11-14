Angry mob chops suspected robber to death in St James | Loop Jamaica

An angry mob chopped a suspected robber to death in the community of Anchovy in St James on Saturday.

Reports from the Anchovy police are that about 8pm, a male, suspected to be Shamar Scarlett, who is alleged to have been involved in robbery and arson, was seen along a roadway, and was attacked by unknown assailants from the community.

The suspect was chopped by the mob.

The man ran and collapsed into a nearby pond.

His body was later removed by the fire brigade and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating the incident.