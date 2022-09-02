Anisa Mohammed takes 6-month break from international cricket Loop Jamaica

West Indies vice-captain Anisa Mohammed has been granted leave from international cricket for six months.

“Mohammed requested to take a break from the game with immediate effect, after a hectic year of cricket both home and away,” said Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a press release on Friday.

“The 33-year-old’s decision to take time away from cricket comes with the full support of CWI,” the release further stated.

The offspinner last represented the West Indies on March 30 against eventual champions Australia in the semifinal of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Mohammed suffered a hamstring injury in the match while fielding and had to be driven from the field.

The Trinidadian is the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is with 125 wickets in 117 games. In One-Day Internationals, she has taken 180 wickets in 141 games.

Mohammed said in a statement, “cricket has given me all that I have, and I still love it as much as the first day I started playing, therefore this decision was not an easy one for me, especially with the T20 World Cup five months away. However, I must listen to my body and my mind that I need to take time away from the game at this time.

“This is not a permanent goodbye but rather a see you soon. I wish the team all the best in all their forthcoming series, and I know Hayley will fulfil her role as captain, as I’ve seen her mature and grow as a person and cricketer.”

Mohammed is currently playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League.