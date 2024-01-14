Ann-Marie Vaz joins call urging farm workers not to run off overseas Loop Jamaica

East Portland Member of Parliament (MP), Ann-Marie Vaz, is appealing to persons in her constituency, as well as other Jamaicans who take part in the Canadian Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Programme (SAWP), not to jeopardise it by running off in that country.

Vaz, who was speaking following a recent sensitisation on the overseas employment programme for MPs at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, noted that the programme has been beneficial to participants from her constituency over the years.

“The economic benefits of the farm work programme on our country and the individuals who receive these cards cannot be over emphasised,” Vaz told reporters.

“If you come to my constituency, you will see several homes and cars that were bought because of this opportunity.

“Last year alone, we got 272 requests for farm work cards; it is at the top of the list of requests that comes into my office,” Vaz informed.

She encouraged local participants not to “run off”, pointing to the crucial role that the programme plays for their colleagues and Jamaica.

“Now, when you (the participants) run off, what you do is put the entire programme at risk, and your brothers and sisters back home will not have the opportunity that you have.

“I’m appealing to you all to make use of this opportunity to make your country proud and your family proud,” Vaz urged.

At Tuesday’s sensitisation session, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Pearnel Charles Jr, sought to enlist the help of all parliamentarians to encourage participants in the SAWP not to use the programme as a means to abscond in Canada.

The ministry, in providing crucial data to support its point, revealed that Jamaican farm workers account for 90.8 per cent, or 2,597, of the participants in the Canadian SAWP who an off between 2018 and 2022.

During the period, Mexico followed with 104 persons who absconded from the programme; Trinidad and Tobago with 63 farm workers; 66 participants from the Eastern Caribbean; and five from Barbados.