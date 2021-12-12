Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80 | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80 | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

COVID-19 likened to world war as MoBay frontline workers honoured

Bah! Humbug! Italy bishop tells children Santa doesn’t exist

No motive identified for killing of ‘bread man’ in Savanna-la-Mar

Greetings from Yard: Christmas cheer from the Kingston waterfront

Billions in losses for municipalities from closure of entertainment

Crews search for the missing after devastating US tornadoes

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

Man shot dead, 4-year-old boy injured in Mannings Hill Road attack

4 shot and injured in Spanish Town attack

Manning Cup: KC, Excelsior secure convincing quarter-final victories

Sunday Dec 12

26?C
Entertainment
Loop News

FILE – In this April 25, 2006, file photo, writer Anne Rice arrives at the opening night of the new Broadway musical “Lestat,” in New York. Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 80. Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)

Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80.

Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.

Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel “Interview with the Vampire,” which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, according to the statement. A public celebration of life was to take place next year.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

COVID-19 likened to world war as MoBay frontline workers honoured

World News

Bah! Humbug! Italy bishop tells children Santa doesn’t exist

Jamaica News

No motive identified for killing of ‘bread man’ in Savanna-la-Mar

More From

Jamaica News

15 more years! Additional time proposed for cell phone use behind bars

15 more years!

That is the additional time incarcerated persons could face behind bars if they are caught with a cellular phone if a bill that is before Parliament is passed into law.

National S

Jamaica News

See also

13 and 15-year-olds among 3 teens charged with young farmer’s murder

Three male teenagers were on Tuesday charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm stemming from a gun attack which resulted in the death of a teenage farmer in Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth las

Entertainment

Chug It advances plans to sue Spice

‘We’ll just defend it in court,’ says recording artiste’s attorney

Jamaica News

Bolt, Marley, Cliff and Miss Lou for national hero says Senator Floyd

Opposition Senator Dr Floyd Morris has made the case for four of Jamaica’s outstanding cultural and sporting icons to be conferred with the Order of National Hero.

The four are the acclaimed reggae

Jamaica News

Man shot dead, 4-year-old boy injured in Mannings Hill Road attack

One man is dead and a four-year-old boy is in the hospital battling for life following an attack by gunmen in Constant Spring on Saturday.

Preliminary reports are that about 5:50 men trav

Jamaica News

Driving simulator installed at Swallowfield exam depot



A driving simulator, valued at $5.4 million, has been installed at the Swallowfield Examination Depot in St Andrew.

The equipment, acquired by the Transport Authority (TA), which was offi

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols