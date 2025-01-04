Annique Dawkins to lead CIBC in Jamaica as Nigel Holness retires

CIBC Caribbean has announced a strategic shift in its country management structure, aimed at enhancing relationships with key stakeholders, including employees, clients, and the wider community.

The restructuring aligns with the bank’s transformation efforts following a reduction in its geographical footprint from 17 to 10 countries over the past three years.

As part of the leadership transition, Nigel Holness, Managing Director for Jamaica, will assume the role of Chairman of CIBC Caribbean’s Jamaica operations while taking early retirement from his daily executive responsibilities.

Stepping into a more senior leadership role, Annique Dawkins has been appointed as Head of Country for Jamaica, reflecting the bank’s renewed emphasis on market-specific leadership.

Dawkins has been serving as head of corporate banking for CIBC in Jamaica for the past five years.

CIBC Caribbean’s restructuring will see the introduction of a Chief Country Management Officer (CCMO), Donna Wellington, formerly Managing Director for Barbados and the OECS.



She will lead the regional Country Management team, overseeing all country-related activities and ensuring alignment with the bank’s strategic vision. All Heads of Country, including Dawkins, will report to Wellington.

“We are shifting to a more country-focused performance model, optimizing our operations to better serve our clients. By prioritising business development, client engagement, and people leadership at the country level, we are reinforcing our commitment to strong market relationships and community impact”, said Mark St Hill, CEO of CIBC Caribbean.

He added that the move is also designed to empower employees with the right tools and environment to better serve clients, ensuring CIBC Caribbean remains a leading financial institution in the region.

Further leadership transitions include the appointment of Mark McIntyre and Nigel Holness as Chairmen of CIBC Caribbean’s businesses in the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, respectively, both taking early retirement from daily operational roles. Additionally, Dr Jacqui Bend, Managing Director for The Bahamas, will transition into a governance and transformation role, while Anthony Seeraj, Managing Director for Trinidad, will remain with the bank until the end of the fiscal year.

With these changes, CIBC Caribbean continues to reshape its corporate structure, streamlining operations while reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier financial services in the region.

All leadership appointments are subject to regulatory approval and will take effect on March 1, 2025.