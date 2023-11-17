Annual inflation stays within BOJ’s target range Loop Jamaica

Annual inflation has fallen to 5.1 per cent between October 2022 and October 2023, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN has reported. This is the second consecutive annualised dip as the country heads into the busy holiday season.

In September, inflation was reported at 5.9 per cent, within the Bank of Jamaica’s target range of four to six per cent and down from August’s point-to-point inflation rate at 6.8 per cent.

STATIN said the dip in annual inflation was mainly due to a decline in the index for the major group, ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Fuels’ which fell 3.5 per cent for the year and was influenced by the 10.4 per cent decline in the index for the group ‘Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’, which largely resulted from reduced electricity charges.

The decline in annualised inflation came amid higher prices for items within the divisions: ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’, ‘Restaurants and Accommodations Services’, and ‘Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance’.

The index for ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ rose by 8.3 per cent and was mainly influenced by the groups ‘Cereals and cereal products’ and ‘Meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals’. The index for ‘Cereals and cereal products’ went up by 4.3 per cent, while the index for ‘Meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals’ increased by 3.9 per cent, Statin reported.

Meanwhile, the index for ‘Restaurants and Accommodation Services’ increased by 13.1 per cent, primarily attributed to the similar increase in the index for the group ‘Food and Beverage Serving Services’.

“The 10.8 per cent increase in the index for the division ‘Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance’ was largely due to the 13.5 per cent increase in the index for the group ‘Goods and Services for Routine Household Maintenance’. This was a result of an increase in the National Minimum Wage for Jamaica on June 1, 2023,” STATIN said.

While annual inflation trended down, Statin reported that inflation for the month of October increased from 132.9 to 133.9, resulting in an inflation rate of 0.8 per cent. A 1.7 per cent increase largely influenced this in the index for the ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ division and the ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ division, which rose by 0.7 per cent.

The overall inflation rate for the month was, however, tempered by a 0.1 per cent decline in the index for the ‘Transport’ division due mainly to lower costs for petrol.