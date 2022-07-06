Another $0.25 per litre fall in gas prices; diesel down by same amount | Loop Jamaica

For a fourth straight week motorists will see a marginal decrease in gasoline prices when they fill up at the pumps as of Thursday, July 7.

In fact, all petroleum products supplied by the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, will see decreases this week.

This is according to the latest weekly price listing released by the refinery on Wednesday.

According to the listing, both grades of gasoline – 87 and 90-octane – are down by $0.25, and will be sold for $214.89 and $219.91 per litre, respectively.

Automotive diesel fuel is also down by $0.25, and will be sold for $227.01 per litre, while ultra-low sulphur diesel will be sold for $229.75 per litre, similarly down by $0.25.

Kerosene is also down in price by $0.25. The commodity will be sold this week for $201.30 per litre.

Meanwhile, propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $71.94 per litre, down by $1.09, while butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $80.81 per litre after a decrease of $1.62.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.