Another $5-million Scratchaz winner | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Small business operator, A Case, displays his $5-million winning instant scratch-off ticket.

A small business operator is the latest $5 million Supreme Scratchaz winner.

Identified as A Case in a release from Supreme Ventures, the shop owner won with a $500 instant scratch-off ticket.

He was grateful for his windfall, as it came just in time to invest in his small business.

“I’ve been wanting to expand my shop and get a new piece of equipment for the past few months that cost over half a million dollars, but I just didn’t know where I was going to get the first dollar from to buy it. Winning this money is a blessing as it has come at the perfect time for me to buy this machine,” said Case.

Stefan Miller, SVP Product Management & Business Development at Supreme Ventures, was thrilled at the news of another Supreme Scratchaz millionaire.

“At Supreme Ventures we are in the business of transforming the lives of Jamaicans and providing them with an opportunity to realise their goals. This latest winner is another great example of how our players’ lives can change in an instant with just one Supreme Scratchaz ticket.”

Customers have a selection of 11 different instant win scratch games ranging from J$100 to J$1000 per card and have the chance to win up to J$10 million.

