Another airline touches down in Jamaica for inaugural flight Loop Jamaica

Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched its inaugural flight to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on December 1.

The flight was carrying 188 passengers and the crew when it touched down early evening after a 10-hour journey from London, in the United Kingdom (UK).

The airline plans to operate four flights a week – Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays – from out of the Sangster International Airport throughout the Winter Season.

Executive Director of Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC), Joy Roberts, emphasised the significance of Norse Atlantic’s entry into the Jamaican market.

“As you know, Jamaica is the number-one Caribbean island for UK travellers, and we’re excited that we have extra airlift into Jamaica,” Roberts said.

“There is also an opportunity for persons who are travelling from Jamaica to London; they have premium economy and economy seats,” she added.

She said the country can expect to see more carriers eager to establish a presence in the destination in short order.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MBJ Airports Limited, Shane Munroe, expressed his delight at the new services from the United States, Canada, and now the UK, with one more exciting addition before Christmas.

“Montego Bay and Jamaica continue to be an attractive destination, and certainly, airlines always look forward to starting services in Montego Bay, and we welcome them wholeheartedly,” Munroe said.

He welcomed Norse Atlantic’s decision to operate in Jamaica for the winter season, a testament to the region’s allure and the growing demand for Caribbean travel.

Norse Atlantic’s Commercial Director, Bård Nordhagen, shared his enthusiasm for the airline’s inaugural entry into the Caribbean market, which he described as a “beautiful flight”.

He explained that the company is here to expand the market, making Jamaica available for more people.

He pointed out that Jamaica’s unique appeal represents a blend of pleasure, business, culture, music, and various recreational activities that European travellers seek.

“We do really believe in having a resilient business model. Now we’re going to do winter, and we want to succeed, we want to learn, and we want to understand how we can expand from there,” Nordhagen said.