Another basic school break-in Clarendon, suspect held and beaten Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Second strike by criminals on educational institution in the parish over the last five days

1 hrs ago

Days after they broke into a basic school in Clarendon and stole utensils and a stove used by staff to prepare meals for youngsters, criminals struck again at another educational institution in the parish.

The police report that criminals broke into another basic school, this time in the Four Parts area where they removed food items, another stove, and other appliances.

Reports are that the break-in did not go as the criminals had planned as the vehicle they were traveling in ran out of gas and angry residents came to their assistance.

Reports are that at the end of that encounter one man was admitted to a hospital with several broken bones after he was beaten by citizens.

Two other men who were a part of the group managed to escape and are now being hunted by law enforcement officers and residents.

