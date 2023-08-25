Another Beryllium attack, this time in Mandeville Loop Jamaica

Gunshots rang out Friday afternoon in the heart of Mandeville, Manchester during a major robbery in the vicinity of a bank.

Preliminary reports are that gunmen toting high-powered rifles attacked a Beryllium security team during a cash delivery at the bank branch.

One of the guards reportedly challenged the attackers, but the security team eventually retreated and the gunmen managed to grab two of the bags containing cash and escaped in a Mark X motorcar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said based on preliminary information, the two money bags were taken, and three persons were shot and injured.

The injured persons were reportedly bystanders at the location during the robbery and shooting.

Bailey also said a policeman who was in the area, had his private motor vehicle shot up in the process, but managed to come out of a firefight unhurt.

The area was cordoned off on Friday evening.