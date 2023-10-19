Another Black River lockup escapee recaptured Loop Jamaica

Another of the eight prisoners who escaped from the Black River Police Station lockup in St Elizabeth earlier this year was been recaptured on Thursday, October 19.

This brings to two the number of the particular escapees who have been recaptured, while one is believed to have been shot dead by his cronies.

Reports are that on Thursday at about 2:30 pm, law enforcers from the St Catherine North Police Division conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Red Ground, Tryall Heights in the parish. The primary objective of the operation was the apprehension of 32-year-old Kenneth Omari Stewart, a construction worker from Beacon Hill, St Catherine, who was charged with murder and had escaped the Black River lockups in June 2023.

During the operation, Stewart was located and apprehended without incident. He was reportedly discovered in a dwelling with the mother of his child. She remains in custody and is under investigation as she faces charges for harbouring a fugitive.

Both individuals have been transported to the Spanish Town Police Station, and are now under the direction of the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The police are warning member of the public that harbouring a fugitive is a criminal offence, and that persons who are found in that act will be charged.

The police are continuing to appeal to members of the public to report the whereabouts of known escapees to the 119 police emergency, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.