Another Black River lockup escapee recaptured Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Another Black River lockup escapee recaptured Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Another Black River lockup escapee recaptured

Another senior citizen perishes in house fire, this time in St Andrew

Goalkeeper Murray’s free-kick brilliance earns Jago draw with Wolmer’s

Jamaica strategises towards an early warning system on drugs

Sara Misir delivers at Heroes’ Day Race Meet at Dover

Kohli’s hundred propels India to another victory at Cricket World Cup

Mom wins Courts Operation Transformation Bedroom makeover!

Philadelphia planning expert announced for Maurice Facey Lecture

TV equipment stolen from Pan Am Games’ opening ceremony site in Chile

JFJ criticises Government re decision to hastily repatriate Haitians

Thursday Oct 19

22°C
Jamaica News

Felon on murder charge allegedly found with his ‘baby mother’

Loop News

24 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Another of the eight prisoners who escaped from the Black River Police Station lockup in St Elizabeth earlier this year was been recaptured on Thursday, October 19.

This brings to two the number of the particular escapees who have been recaptured, while one is believed to have been shot dead by his cronies.

Reports are that on Thursday at about 2:30 pm, law enforcers from the St Catherine North Police Division conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Red Ground, Tryall Heights in the parish. The primary objective of the operation was the apprehension of 32-year-old Kenneth Omari Stewart, a construction worker from Beacon Hill, St Catherine, who was charged with murder and had escaped the Black River lockups in June 2023.

During the operation, Stewart was located and apprehended without incident. He was reportedly discovered in a dwelling with the mother of his child. She remains in custody and is under investigation as she faces charges for harbouring a fugitive.

Both individuals have been transported to the Spanish Town Police Station, and are now under the direction of the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The police are warning member of the public that harbouring a fugitive is a criminal offence, and that persons who are found in that act will be charged.

The police are continuing to appeal to members of the public to report the whereabouts of known escapees to the 119 police emergency, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Another Black River lockup escapee recaptured

Jamaica News

Another senior citizen perishes in house fire, this time in St Andrew

Sport

Goalkeeper Murray’s free-kick brilliance earns Jago draw with Wolmer’s

More From

Jamaica News

UWI Mona unveils quartet of valedictorians for 2023 graduation

Four remarkable students are set to share messages of hope, grit and pure ‘Pelican Pride’ when they address The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus’ graduation ceremonies scheduled for November

Business

See also

Romeich hits back at criticisms over $1,000 entry fee for job fair

… says Jamaicans find it hard to ‘invest’ in themselves 

Jamaica News

Cops appeal to ‘Mampy’ to give up friend in viral video

… name Jason Wright as person of interest

Sport

St George’s College and KC extend unbeaten streak in Manning Cup

St George’s College and their neighbours from North Street, Kingston College (KC), extended their undefeated streak in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Wednesday.
The Neville Be

Business

Debt weighing you down? Strategies to unleash your financial potential

In a world where financial stress and debt have become all too common, the dream of achieving true financial freedom can sometimes seem like an unattainable fantasy.
It is quite possible to turn th

Jamaica News

American businessman dies at St Ann hotel; cops await autopsy report

The St Ann police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death of an American businessman at a hotel in Mammee Bay near Ocho Rios in the parish on Friday night

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols