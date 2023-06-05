Another bomb threat: this time at school in St Mary Loop Jamaica

Law enforcement officials have been deployed to the St Mary High School in Highgate, St Mary, following a bomb threat at the institution on Monday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that an individual sent a threatening voice note to the principal of the school, informing her of the purported bomb on the school’s campus.

The police were notified, and along with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), they conducted searches at the institution.

The operation remains ongoing, sources told Loop News.

Some students are heading home, while others are outside the school’s main gate awaiting word from officials if classes will be held for the day.

Contrary to reports on social media, other sections of the rural town of Highgate are not on lockdown.

This is the latest bomb scare on the north coast after sections of Ocho Rios were cordoned off due to a tiktoker issuing a threat to bomb a gas station in the resort town.

The police have urged the instigator to turn himself over to them for questioning.