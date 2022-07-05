Another brutal attack in Clarendon; 67-y-o woman found throat slashed | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Another brutal attack in Clarendon; 67-y-o woman found throat slashed | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Another brutal attack in Clarendon; 67-y-o woman found throat slashed

MOTOTRBO Digital Two Way Radio launched in Jamaica

Djokovic into Wimbledon semifinals with 5-set comeback win

High-powered weapons seized during raid in St James

Emily Mayne creates history at Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships

Gun seized after men stopped and searched in Spanish Town

iCreate seeks to become a creative group of companies

At 34, Maria reaches Wimbledon semifinals for first time

Search on for missing 12-y-o girl from White House, Westmoreland

PSG hire Galtier as new coach after sacking Pochettino

Tuesday Jul 05

32?C
Jamaica News

Body found weeks after woman and her four children were killed

Loop News

45 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Lawmen assigned to the May Pen police have arrested a man following the brutal slaying of a 67-year-old woman at a house in Lionel Town Housing Scheme, Lionel Town, Clarendon on Monday, July 04.

The deceased has been identified as Pamela Gregory, otherwise called ‘Pam’, of the Toronto Terrace section of the parish.

Reports are that at about 7:17 am, the grandson of Gregory went to make checks on her when she was found with her throat slashed.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Gregory was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Another brutal attack in Clarendon; 67-y-o woman found throat slashed

Entertainment

US prosecutors say R Kelly off suicide watch

Business

MOTOTRBO Digital Two Way Radio launched in Jamaica

More From

Sport

Shaw leads Jamaica to victory against Mexico in World Cup qualifier

Jamaica secured a positive start in their bid to qualify for back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cups by beating host country Mexico 1-0 in their opening Group A fixture of the Concacaf Women’s Championsh

Entertainment

‘Old’ Macka Diamond proves naysayers wrong at New Rules

See also

Macka Diamond was in fine form at the New Rules Festival inside the National Stadium car park early Sunday morning, delivering a stellar performance that certainly served to silence her naysayers.

World News

US: 5 dead, 19 hospitalised after shooting at July 4 parade

At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, police said Monday.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began a

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Sport

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

Jamaica News

Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gears to Maverley Football club

International footballer praised for focus on youth development

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols