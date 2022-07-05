Another brutal attack in Clarendon: 67-y-o woman’s throat slashed | Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the May Pen police have arrested a man following the brutal slaying of a 67-year-old woman at a house in Lionel Town Housing Scheme, Lionel Town, Clarendon on Monday, July 04.

The deceased has been identified as Pamela Gregory, otherwise called ‘Pam’, of the Toronto Terrace section of the parish.

Reports are that at about 7:17 am, the grandson of Gregory went to make checks on her when she was found with her throat slashed.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Gregory was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.