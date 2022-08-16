Another Central Kingston house gutted by fire Loop Jamaica

A family of four is now without a roof over their heads after a seven-bedroom house was gutted by fire on Text Lane in Central Kingston early Tuesday morning.

The victims say they heard explosions about 2am and realised their house was on fire. They also reportedly smelled gasoline.

“Mi inna mi bed a sleep and the fire heat tek mi. By time mi get up and push door, pure fire mi see,” said Devon Bailey, who believes that his house was firebombed although he cannot think of a reason for that.

This is the second fire in Central Kingston in recent days that has left people homeless.

Last week, fire destroyed the homes 30 people, including children, on James Street and Smith Lane in Central Kingston.

No major injuries were reported.