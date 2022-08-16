Another Central Kingston house gutted by fire Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Another Central Kingston house gutted by fire Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Another Central Kingston house gutted by fire

Russell, Narine Join Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for UAE’s T20 league

Cop charged after daughter’s death bearing torment of losing her

Charged: Deliveryman accused of throwing away gun on seeing cops

FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier

GraceKennedy not impacted by Capri-Sun recall

Sagicor now holds client portfolio of Alliance Investment

Northbound carriageway, Howard Cooke Bridge, St James to close-NWA

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

Tuesday Aug 16

30?C
Jamaica News

Victims believe it’s arson

Loop News

54 minutes ago

Whatsapp Video 2022-08-16 At 12.24.11 Pm

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A family of four is now without a roof over their heads after a seven-bedroom house was gutted by fire on Text Lane in Central Kingston early Tuesday morning.

The victims say they heard explosions about 2am and realised their house was on fire. They also reportedly smelled gasoline.

“Mi inna mi bed a sleep and the fire heat tek mi. By time mi get up and push door, pure fire mi see,” said Devon Bailey, who believes that his house was firebombed although he cannot think of a reason for that.

This is the second fire in Central Kingston in recent days that has left people homeless.

Last week, fire destroyed the homes 30 people, including children, on James Street and Smith Lane in Central Kingston.

No major injuries were reported.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Another Central Kingston house gutted by fire

Sport

Russell, Narine Join Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for UAE’s T20 league

Jamaica News

Cop charged after daughter’s death bearing torment of losing her

More From

Entertainment

Dalton Harris reveals he has a daughter

The X Factor 2018 winner Dalton Harris had social media buzzing over the weekend when he shared a photo of himself in ripped jeans and a shirt exposing his midriff and rock hard abs.
Besides t

See also

Jamaica News

Dad contacts US Embassy for help after son shot by Ja security forces

Representatives of the US Embassy in Kingston have stepped in to assist Howard Johnson, a US citizen whose 15-year-old son was shot by a member of the security forces during a joint police-militar

Jamaica News

‘Gunman’ held minutes after attack on taxi driver, stealing car

Firearm also seized

Sport

JAAA announces roster for NACAC Open Championships in The Bahamas

Twenty-one members of the Jamaican team that competed at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will represent the country again August 19-21 for the NACAC Open Champio

Little Writers

10-y-o Khari Gibson wants to put Jamaica on the map re animation

When I grow up, I want to become an animator.
Most of the shows that I was allowed to watch when I was younger were animated. I fell in love with animation then, and even now that I am older, I sti

Jamaica News

Jamaican drowns, brother missing after jumping off ‘Jaws’ bridge in US

A Jamaican man, Tavaris Bulgin, of Palmers Cross, Clarendon, drowned and his brother, Tavaughn, is missing and feared dead after a late-night jump off a popular bridge in Martha’s Viney

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols