Another child found wandering; cops want help to find family Loop Jamaica

The St Andrew Central police say they are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite a boy with his family. The boy was found wandering on Montrose Road, Kingston 6 on Friday.

The police said he was found wandering in the area about 7pm, and that he gave his name as Shenardo Thompson.

He said he is nine years old, however, the police said he is unable to say where he lives.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting Shenardo Thompson with his family is being asked to contact the Matilda’s Corner police at 876-978-6003, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.