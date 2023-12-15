Another child found wandering; cops want help to find family Loop Jamaica

7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Do you recognise this boy?

The St Andrew Central police say they are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite a boy with his family. The boy was found wandering on Montrose Road, Kingston 6 on Friday.

The police said he was found wandering in the area about 7pm, and that he gave his name as Shenardo Thompson.

He said he is nine years old, however, the police said he is unable to say where he lives.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting Shenardo Thompson with his family is being asked to contact the Matilda’s Corner police at 876-978-6003, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

In a historic achievement, Jaydon Hibbert, the World Under-20 triple jump champion, secured his place in the annals of Jamaican athletics by becoming the first from the island nation to receive the hi

Nine-year-old Jianna White, who was found wandering in the Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 area earlier Thursday has been reunited with her family.
The St Andrew South Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite a little girl with her family. She was found wandering in the Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 area on Thursday.
Clarendon College extended their dominance in schoolboy football by defeating Mona High 4-0 in the Olivier Shield, securing the title of all-island champion and the best team in the country.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has sought to clarify that any move to introduce legislation to tackle “hate speech” in the future would be specifically aimed at curtailing the use of violent language i

Yes, this image was captured in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, right next to the transport centre. And, yes, that is a branch from a mango tree sticking out of a hole in the road.
The pothole is located

 

