Another child: Teen missing in area close to where 8-y-o was abducted Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Another child: Teen missing in area close to where 8-y-o was abducted Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Rules of engagement for a ‘side piece’

Drive in Me: Dr Knife talks approaches to make a difference in Jamaica

Another child missing in area close to where 8-y-o was abducted

US flight attendant charged; drugs valued $11m found in bag at airport

Mount Pleasant win first JPL title with 2-1 victory over Cavalier

Lock up child killers for life, says Betty Ann Blaine

Fight over money lands man, woman in mediation

5 ways yoga can help release stress

Chang visits home of murdered 8-year-old child

Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to win maiden Under-20 World Cup title

Monday Jun 12

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

13-year-old Khalian Clarke reported missing

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

There is growing concern in sections of another Portmore community where a 13-year-old girl identified asKhalian Clarke of Cressa Lane, Old Braeton in St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, June 10.

The St Catherine-based community was just days before thrown into shock after another eight-year-old child Danielle Rowe was abducted from Braeton Primary and was later found with her throat slashed in St Andrew. Rowe later died in hospital.

With the pain of this incident still lingering in the air there is now a desperate search to locate Clarke and ensure she is safe.

There has been no indication that her case is linked in any way to that of the child who was abducted but the incident has left residents worried about the safety of all the children.

Police said Clarke is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that at about 6:00 pm, Khalian was last seen in Greater Portmore, in the parish wearing a red blouse, black pants and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khalian Clarke is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Rules of engagement for a ‘side piece’

Business

Drive in Me: Dr Knife talks approaches to make a difference in Jamaica

Jamaica News

Another child missing in area close to where 8-y-o was abducted

More From

Sport

Jamaican Ackelia Smith wins NCAA long jump gold

Ackelia Smith, a former Edwin Allen High jumper from the University of Texas, clinched the women’s long jump title at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
Smith, who entered the com

Sport

See also

Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title

On Friday’s penultimate day of action, Jamaican athletes Jaydon Hibbert, Romaine Beckford, and Phillip Lemonious claimed victories

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Body of missing elderly Jamaican woman found in Florida river

Caroline Woolery-Walters, the 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after arriving at an airport in Florida in the United States on Monday, has been found dead.
A statement from the Broward S

Sport

St Elizabeth dominate Day 1 of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

St Elizabeth made an impressive start on the opening day of the 38th JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship, undeterred by cloudy skies and intermittent showers. The team accumulated 44 points after six f

Jamaica News

Educator wins PNP South East St Ann delegates’ vote

Party to decide on most viable candidate; Gen Sec says none got over 50% of ‘yes votes’

Jamaica News

Beloved JDF captain dies in single-vehicle bang-up; tributes flowing

Tributes are flowing since a beloved Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier died as a result of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle bang-up in Kingston on Saturday.
The deceased is 31 year-old C

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols