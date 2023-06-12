Another child: Teen missing in area close to where 8-y-o was abducted Loop Jamaica

There is growing concern in sections of another Portmore community where a 13-year-old girl identified asKhalian Clarke of Cressa Lane, Old Braeton in St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, June 10.

The St Catherine-based community was just days before thrown into shock after another eight-year-old child Danielle Rowe was abducted from Braeton Primary and was later found with her throat slashed in St Andrew. Rowe later died in hospital.

With the pain of this incident still lingering in the air there is now a desperate search to locate Clarke and ensure she is safe.

There has been no indication that her case is linked in any way to that of the child who was abducted but the incident has left residents worried about the safety of all the children.

Police said Clarke is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that at about 6:00 pm, Khalian was last seen in Greater Portmore, in the parish wearing a red blouse, black pants and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khalian Clarke is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.