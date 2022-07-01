Another clash between soldiers and residents? Probe launched | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Another clash between soldiers and residents? Probe launched
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Residents and members of the island’s security forces clash

Local authorities have launched an investigation into an incident that was caught on video and is been circulating on social media showing what appears to be another clash between citizens and members of the island’s security forces.

The 43 seconds video showed a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier throwing punches at a resident during a reported stand-off. The time and location where the incident took place are not clear, the video is however dated June 28.

It also showed one JDF member holding a rifle and walking towards a male but is later stopped by his colleague.

Residents are heard accusing the police of taking sides with the soldiers.

“A police a give them strength,” one woman is heard shouting.

Sources from the police high command say they have seen a copy of the video and are currently probing the matter.

The incident comes weeks after The JDF launched another investigation into an incident captured on video showing soldiers beating a man and woman with a gun at a checkpoint in the Denham Town Zone of Special Operation.

According to the JDF, that incident that went viral on social media happened on Wednesday, May 4.

In the video, a woman can be seen arguing with four soldiers as they detain a man. One of the soldiers then pushes her away to which she reacted by shoving him back. Another soldier then rushes in, pushing her away and raising his gun at her.

