Another cop from St Catherine dies, latest victim in car crash Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Another cop from St Catherine dies, latest victim in car crash Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

She’s back: Puma announces collaboration with Rihanna

Family, police search for missing 26-y-old woman in Westmoreland

Government seeks special treatment for creatives

Arsenal stay in control of EPL race with last-gasp goal

Aston Villa win on own goal, Crystal Palace winless in 2023

Chelsea ease pressure on Potter with 1-0 win over Leeds

Cop dies from injuries sustained in St Catherine car crash

Education Ministry to launch job portal

Man City beat Newcastle 2-0, stay in touch with Arsenal

Businessman charged after his firearm is ‘stolen’

Saturday Mar 04

28?C
Jamaica News

Second cop from parish to pass away in last two days

Loop News

7 hrs ago

Police constable Ricardo Williams

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A policeman died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash on Friday.

Reports are that the police constable identified as Ricardo Williams, who was stationed at Denham Town police station, was at his home in Bog Walk, St Catherine when he fell ill.

Reports are that the policeman went into his motor car and was trying to drive himself to the hospital when upon reaching the Church Road intersection, Bog Walk, St Catherine he lost control of the vehicle.

See also

The motorcar ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death comes a day after another cop a sergeant died at his home after a long battle with illness.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

She’s back: Puma announces collaboration with Rihanna

World News

Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, dies at 61

Jamaica News

Family, police search for missing 26-y-old woman in Westmoreland

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols