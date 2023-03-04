Another cop from St Catherine dies, latest victim in car crash Loop Jamaica

A policeman died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash on Friday.

Reports are that the police constable identified as Ricardo Williams, who was stationed at Denham Town police station, was at his home in Bog Walk, St Catherine when he fell ill.

Reports are that the policeman went into his motor car and was trying to drive himself to the hospital when upon reaching the Church Road intersection, Bog Walk, St Catherine he lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcar ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death comes a day after another cop a sergeant died at his home after a long battle with illness.