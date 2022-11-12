Another curfew imposed in East Kingston as crime surge create concerns Loop Jamaica

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Eastern Division.

The curfew commenced at 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 11, and will continue until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 13.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: South along Windward Road from West Avenue to Upper Elleston Road;

East along an imaginary line from O’Hare Road onto West Avenue to Windward Road;

West along Upper Elletson Road from Windward Road to Cumberland Avenue; North along Cumberland Avenue from Upper Elletson Road to O’ Hare Road.

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.