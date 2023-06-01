Another double murder in St James Loop Jamaica

Two men were shot and killed during a home invasion by unknown gunmen in Roehampton, St James Wednesday night.

The identity of the deceased are not yet ascertained.

Reports are that the police were summoned after residents heard gunshots coming from a section of the community. Upon their arrival, the police found the two men in a house suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. This is the second murder in the community in 48 hours.

On Tuesday 33-year-old Glenroy Gray otherwise called ‘DJ Pressa’, was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) at a shop in the community.

Reports are that at about 1:30 p.m., Gray and another man were standing outside a shop when a motor car drove up. Armed men alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire hitting them multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, both men were taken to the hospital where Gray succumbed to his injuries and the other man treated.