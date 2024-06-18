Another earthquake felt locally Loop Jamaica

An earthquake was felt across sections of Jamaica late on Tuesday afternoon.

Initial reports are that sometime after 5:40 pm, the impact was felt locally.

Indications are that the quake was centred close to Albert Town in Trelawny and was recorded at approximately 5:46 pm.

So far, informal reports of its impact have come in from St Elizabeth, Manchester and the Corporate Area.

There has so far been no official report from the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI), but once issued, the details therein will be provided in a follow-up posting.