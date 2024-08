The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported that a light earthquake was felt in Jamaica at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, August 27.

The epicentre of the earthquake was approximately 22 kilometres south west of Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake was estimated at 4.0.

The earthquake was reportedly felt in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland; Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth; and Portmore, St Catherine.

