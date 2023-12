The Earthquake Unit on Sunday reported that an tremor was felt at approximately 02:06pm in Jamaica.

The unit said the “minor earthquake” of preliminary magnitude 3.8, was located approximately 10km south of Hope Bay, Portland.

The quake was reportedly felt in Kingston and St Andrew.

Sunday’s earthquake comes less than two weeks after sections of the country were jolted by a 4.2 magnitude quake on November 28.

