Another electrocution, this time while allegedly stealing electricity | Loop Jamaica

A day after a man was electrocuted in St James, another man had a similar fate in the Richmond area of St Mary.

However, while Tuesday’s victim met his demise while picking breadfruit, the latest victim was electrocuted while allegedly attempting to “steal electricity” on Wednesday evening.

He has since died and has been identified by the police as Oral Graham. He was of a Lewisburg address in Richmond, which is where the incident occurred.

Reports from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit are that between 5:30pm and 6pm Wednesday, Graham was in the process of illegally extracting electricity when he became entangled in wires and was electrocuted.

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) issued a statement following the incident on Wednesday.

“JPS teams were working in the community today (Wednesday) to restore electricity. After the team left, a man attempted to make an illegal connection and was electrocuted as a result,” JPS said.

The power company said, too, that it has been “at pains to dissuade” people from stealing from the network.

“This tragic incident has been a sad and needless loss of life,” said JPS.

The company also urged people wishing to become regularised to contact them.