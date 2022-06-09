Another electrocution, this time while allegedly stealing electricity | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Another electrocution, this time while allegedly stealing electricity | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Public education programme on country’s laws to be implemented

Another electrocution, this time while allegedly stealing electricity

Wanted criminals fleeing Jamaica via Central America, while…

Thompson-Herah, Miller-Uibo, Jackson face off over 200m in Rome today

Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

No Festival Song Competition this year

More Jamaican dads being named on birth certificates

Sports Minister breaks silence on missed World Record

Holness says Jamaica open to investors of all ‘stripes’

Williams urges teachers to be resolute amid ‘menace.. violent attacks’

Thursday Jun 09

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

56 minutes ago

(Photo: iStock)

A day after a man was electrocuted in St James, another man had a similar fate in the Richmond area of St Mary.

However, while Tuesday’s victim met his demise while picking breadfruit, the latest victim was electrocuted while allegedly attempting to “steal electricity” on Wednesday evening.

He has since died and has been identified by the police as Oral Graham. He was of a Lewisburg address in Richmond, which is where the incident occurred.

Reports from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit are that between 5:30pm and 6pm Wednesday, Graham was in the process of illegally extracting electricity when he became entangled in wires and was electrocuted.

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) issued a statement following the incident on Wednesday.

“JPS teams were working in the community today (Wednesday) to restore electricity. After the team left, a man attempted to make an illegal connection and was electrocuted as a result,” JPS said.

The power company said, too, that it has been “at pains to dissuade” people from stealing from the network.

“This tragic incident has been a sad and needless loss of life,” said JPS.

The company also urged people wishing to become regularised to contact them.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year

Jamaica News

Public education programme on country’s laws to be implemented

Jamaica News

Another electrocution, this time while allegedly stealing electricity

More From

Jamaica News

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

In declaring that many people without degrees are “extremely skilful”, Amber Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dushyant Savadia, says it time for both the private and public sector in Jamaica

See also

Business

NCB to increase interest rates

National Commercial Bank (NCB) Jamaica will be increasing interest rates for some of its loan customers effective July 19, 2022.
Loan rates will reportedly increase by an average of 1.14 per

Jamaica News

No bail for people on murder, gun charges

Malahoo Forte says they should not ‘remain at large’ as she readies to table new Bail Act

Jamaica News

Deadly gunfight in Westmoreland cane field

Cops seize 2 firearms from scene

Jamaica News

Lawyer likens suggested Bail Act change to Pope revamping the Bible

Prominent attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend has reacted to comments made by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, concerning the new Bail Act that is to be tabled

Jamaica News

‘Persons of interest’ in quadruple, triple murders were on bail — JCF

Three people identified as ‘persons of interest’ in two separate mass shootings in Spanish Town and Kingston East on Sunday, were all on bail in connection to other crimes, the Police High Command has

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols