Another fatal crash in Trelawny; two women killed Loop Jamaica

Two St Ann women the latest fatalities on the Braco road in Trelawny

Two St Ann women died in a three-vehicle crashcollision on the Braco main road in Trelawny on Saturday afternoon.

Five other people were injured and transported to hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Andrene Gordon and Heather Stennett, both of Discovery Bay addresses.

Reports are that about 2:45pm Gordon and Stennett were travelling in a Toyota motor car on the Braco main road, heading towards Duncans, when the vehicle collided with two Kia motor cars.

The women received multiple injuries and died at the scene.

The conditions of five other individuals who were injured in the crash and taken to hospital are not immediately known.

The Trelawny police are investigating.

Last month, two American men were were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Rio Bueno main road in Trelawny.