Another fatal crash involving a cow Loop Jamaica

A man died as a result of injuries he sustained when the driver of the motor vehicle in which he was travelling crashed after reportedly trying to avoid hitting a cow in Westmoreland early Wednesday morning.

The two other occupants of the vehicle also received injuries and were reportedly taken to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Christopher Samuels of a Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar address in the parish.

Reports are that about 2:20am, Samuels was travelling in a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car on a section of the Little London main road when a cow reportedly walked into the path of the vehicle.

This resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle and slamming into a tree.

The three occupants of the car received injuries and were taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where Samuels was pronounced dead.

The Westmoreland police are investigating.