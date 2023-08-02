Another fatal crash involving a cow Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Another fatal crash involving a cow Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Another fatal crash involving a cow

‘Evil’ shot dead in confrontation with cops

GraceKennedy acquires Portland-based beverage manufacturing company

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife announce their separation

Sunshine Girls dominate T&T to move into semis at Netball World Cup

Stocks vs Real estate: Which investment strategy fits your goals?

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Turning internship into opportunity: Kevion Liking’s journey at NCB

Cops recover 11 stolen cars, arrest two

France beat Panama 6-3 to advance at the Women’s World Cup

Wednesday Aug 02

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

30 minutes ago

Christopher Samuels died today after being involved in a motor vehicle crash in Westmoreland.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man died as a result of injuries he sustained when the driver of the motor vehicle in which he was travelling crashed after reportedly trying to avoid hitting a cow in Westmoreland early Wednesday morning.

The two other occupants of the vehicle also received injuries and were reportedly taken to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Christopher Samuels of a Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar address in the parish.

Related Article

Reports are that about 2:20am, Samuels was travelling in a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car on a section of the Little London main road when a cow reportedly walked into the path of the vehicle.

This resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle and slamming into a tree.

The three occupants of the car received injuries and were taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where Samuels was pronounced dead.

The Westmoreland police are investigating.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Another fatal crash involving a cow

Jamaica News

‘Evil’ shot dead in confrontation with cops

Business

GraceKennedy acquires Portland-based beverage manufacturing company

More From

Sport

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

Lifestyle

See also

Cop publishes second book ‘Jamaica in 60 Letters’

From the ghetto to having a book for sale on Amazon, that is the story of author, social worker, and police officer Hezekan Bolton.
The last of 10 children for his father, he was born and raise

Sport

Reggae Girlz knock out Brazil to reach Women’s World Cup last 16

Melbourne, Australia (AP) — Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw Wednesday and advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
After conceding 12 goals in their Women’s World

Jamaica News

CVM TV cuts ties with Isat Buchanan after offensive DPP comments

CVM Television has sought to clarify that attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who was contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show, is not an employee of the media entity.
The television station’

Sport

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the fir

Sport

Anderson breaks 800m national record to secure World Champs ticket

Navasky Anderson achieved a remarkable feat at the DC Track Championships in Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, setting a new national record with an impressive time of 1:44.70 in the men’s 800m race,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols