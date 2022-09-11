Another fatal shooting in Westmoreland; one dead, two others injured Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The wanton bloodletting continued in Westmoreland with the shooting of three men, one fatally, while they were on their way home early on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old unemployed, Kevin Hamilton, of a Frome, Westmoreland address.

Reports are that about 1am, Hamilton and three other men were walking along the George’s Plain main road on their way to their respective homes, when they were pounced upon by two unknown assailants, who opened gunfire on them.

When the shooting died down it was discovered that Hamilton and two others had sustained gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, where Hamilton was pronounced dead.

