Another female missing; family in Old Harbour, St Catherine concerned Loop Jamaica

Thirty-four-year-old Shanique Plummer of the Paradise Nursing Home, Old Harbour, St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, August 29.

She is of dark complexion medium build and about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about Plummer was last seen at the facility—the time she went missing and her mode of dress are unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanique Plummer is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.