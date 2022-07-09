Another garbage truck overturns; driver narrowly escapes | Loop Jamaica

Another garbage truck overturns; driver narrowly escapes | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Another garbage truck overturns; driver narrowly escapes

A driver escaped serious injuries after the garbage truck he was operating overturned on Mandela High Way on Friday.

Reports are that the driver was traveling along the busy thoroughfare when he reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and the truck overturned.

The driver managed to exit the damaged vehicle and was taken to a medical facility for checks.

The incident caused a traffic pile-up along the busy roadway for several hours.

The incident took place a little over two weeks after a garbage truck with five employees aboard plunged into the Rio Cobre near Flat Bridge, St. Catherine.

The workers were able to free themselves and swim to safety.

