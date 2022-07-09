Another garbage truck overturns; driver narrowly escapes | Loop Jamaica

A driver escaped serious injuries after the garbage truck he was operating overturned on Mandela High Way on Friday.

Reports are that the driver was traveling along the busy thoroughfare when he reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle and the truck overturned.

The driver managed to exit the damaged vehicle and was taken to a medical facility for checks.

The incident caused a traffic pile-up along the busy roadway for several hours.

The incident took place a little over two weeks after a garbage truck with five employees aboard plunged into the Rio Cobre near Flat Bridge, St. Catherine.

The workers were able to free themselves and swim to safety.