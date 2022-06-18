Another gruesome find; 5 bodies found in St Catherine less than a week | Loop Jamaica

A decomposed body was found in bushes along a section of the Edward Seaga Highway close to the entrance of Mandela High Way by the police on Saturday.

Reports are that close to midday a team of officers was doing a spot check when they stumbled on the remains, the gender/sex of which is still not known.

The team of detectives is still carrying out investigations in the area. The cause of death of the victim has still not been established.

The discovery brings to six the number of bodies found in various sections of St Catherine by local authorities in the last five days.

The discovery on Edward Seaga Highway comes three days after the remains of two men were found in a Toyota Probox motorcar along Portmore Villa Boulevard off Dyke Road section of St Catherine.

There was no indication from the police about any links between the body found in the vicinity of Mandela High Way on Saturday and those found on the Dyke Road.

Police said that, in the incident on Wednesday, it is believed that the men were killed elsewhere and taken to the mentioned community.

In another case, the bodies of two unidentified men were found on a dirt road off the Innswood main road another area in St Catherine on Tuesday morning.

The bodies had bullet wounds. Several spent shells were found at the scene.

On Friday, the body of another man was found at a car wash on St John’s Road by residents. Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday declared a State of Emergency (SOE) in the parish of St Catherine amid a flare-up of violence in Spanish Town.

On Tuesday, in a separate incident, three people were shot and several others wounded in related incidents in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Days before that, a gang-affiliated shooting also claimed the lives of four people in Spanish Town.

In making the SOE declaration on Friday, Holness said the terrorism being experienced in some communities in Spanish Town is a result of the organized criminal activity of gangs.