Another guitarist who played with reggae icon Bob Marley dies Loop Jamaica

Another guitarist who played with reggae icon Bob Marley and the Wailers has died.

He is the American, Donald Kinsey, who critics said added a blues feel to the roots-reggae songs of Marley and Peter Tosh.

Kinsey, who was 70 years old, died in Indiana in the United States where he lived on Tuesday, February 6, which marked Marley’s 79th birthday. His death came three days after that of legendary Wailers bassist, Aston ‘Family Man’ Jarrett on Saturday, February 3 at 77 years old in Miami, United States.

Kinsey’s death was confirmed by Lennie Chen, manager of The Wailers band of which Kinsey was a member. Kinsey and Al Anderson from New Jersey were two black American guitarists associated with Marley and Tosh. They both played on Marley’s acclaimed 1976 album, Rastaman Vibration. They also recorded and toured for several years with Tosh.

Kinsey disclosed in a 2021 interview with the Jamaica Observer that he first met Marley in 1975 at Island Records’ office in New York. The singer/songwriter was signed to that London-based company.

He shared that Marley invited him to Jamaica to play on Rastaman Vibration at Harry J studio in Kingston. Kinsey’s riffs can be heard on songs like Johnny Was, Roots Rock Reggae and Want More.