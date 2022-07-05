Another homeless person killed in Corporate Area; 9th since last year | Loop Jamaica

The police say they have intensified their probe into the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in downtown Kingston.

The deceased man’s identity is not yet known.

The body of the man who was said to have been in his early 70s, was found at North Parade near Ward Theatre at about 6 pm on Saturday.

Reports are that passers-by saw the body lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood. The throat appeared to have been slashed.

Last year, the nation was rocked by a series of murders and brutal attacks on the nation’s homeless in the Corporate Area.

Six homeless men were attacked as they slept on the streets of the Corporate Area between Sunday night, January 24, and early Monday, January 25, 2021.

All six received chop wounds to the head, and four initially succumbed to their injuries.

Three of the six were killed on Sutton Street in the vicinity of the parish civil court in downtown Kingston, while one was killed in the Half-Way Tree area of St Andrew.

Weeks later, a fifth homeless man who was hospitalised after the deadly attacks, succumbed to his injuries.

A male deportee was detained in connection with the attacks in downtown Kingston, but he was subsequently released because of lack of evidence against him.

The man, said to be partially homeless, was again detained by the police as they probed a fresh set of attacks against four homeless men across the Corporate Area in May last year.

Two of the victims were attacked along Tom Redcam Drive, one in Silver Slipper Plaza in Cross Roads, and another along Ivy Green Crescent, media reports said at the time.

The victims, who were all bludgeoned in the head while they slept, were admitted to hospital and three were later released.

However, one of the men succumbed to his injuries in early June 2021. His identity was not disclosed at the time.

The deportee who was detained was eventually identified as Marlon Roberts, and there were reports that he had been fingered in several murders of homeless persons for years, but lack of evidence prevented charged being laid against him.

A similar situation arose when he was detained in May last year for the attacks in the Corporate Area that month.

Roberts was released in August last year, due to lack of evidence, the police said at the time.

The killings of the homeless resumed again on Thursday, October 28, 2021, when a 60-year-old homeless man, identified only as Wayne Pryce, was gunned down on Grove Road in St Andrew.

It was reported that residents heard loud explosions sometime after 2pm.

Law enforcers were summoned and the homeless man was found with gunshot wounds in the area. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

By Friday, November 5, 2021, another homeless man was murdered.

The unidentified man residing on the streets was found dead with a head wound on Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew.

According to reports, passers-by found the body of the man and alerted the police, who found the body with the head bashed in.

Also on November 5, 2021, Marlon Roberts, who had earlier been detained in connection with the spate of attacks against other homeless persons, was fatally shot by the police during a confrontation.

Media reports at the time said the police went in search of Roberts in relation to the deaths of other homeless men.

It was alleged that the police located him and tried to arrest him, during which he pulled a knife in an effort to attack an officer. He was then shot.

Roberts was pronounced dead at a hospital.