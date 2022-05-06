Another incident between resident and authorities? JDF investigating | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has sent out a release stating that it acknowledges a video that is circulating on social media involving soldiers at a checkpoint in the Denham Town Zone of Special Operation on Wednesday, May 4.

In the incident, a soldier was seen using his rifle to hit a male. Police sources have said the resident was accused of trying to block JDF members from carrying out their duties.

A day after that stand-off, a video of another incident was posted on social media, this time of a female, who sources said is pregnant, in a tussle with a soldier.

The video showed the soldier kicking the female. Sources claim the video was captured in Denham Town on Thursday.

The development has since triggered some level of tension.

Residents have since issued another call for the latest incident to be investigated.

Meanwhile, the JDF, speaking about the stand-off on Wednesday, said:

“We have launched an investigation into the matter and commit to ensuring that appropriate actions will be taken as deemed necessary.

“We continue to urge residents of communities within which the security forces are required to operate to cooperate with our personnel as they seek to ensure the safety and security of citizens within these spaces. The JDF is committed to working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in re-evaluating how the challenges in the community may be better managed,” it said.

The JDF also invited anyone with information relating to the recorded incident or any other matter of a security nature to call the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888,