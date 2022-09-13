Another M16 seized in Central Village after cops cut down ‘hitman’ Loop Jamaica

A second M16 rifle was seized on Monday in Central Village, St Catherine as lawmen continue to occupy the space following the fatal shooting of an unidentified man on Mandela Highway on Sunday, September 11.

Reports are that about 3:30 pm, four men armed with rifles went to the community where they shot and killed 26-year-old Romario Mighten, an electrician of Gordon Town, St Andrew and Central Village in St Catherine.

The gunmen attempted to escape by crossing the Mandela Highway; however, they were confronted by a police team; an M16 rifle was seized during the incident.

Today, as lawmen continue their operations in Central Village to apprehend those involved, another M16 rifle–loaded with ten 5.56 rounds of ammunition–was seized in the community.

Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, head of the St. Catherine South Division said this incident is the second time in weeks they have intercepted criminal syndicates and said his team will not relent in their efforts to apprehend them.

“If you challenge the police, we will not back down, and we will not stop until all gunmen and those involved in criminality are taken into custody.

The assault on communities, families and the livelihood of Jamaicans will not continue. Everyone involved in yesterday’s incident are urged to turn themselves in immediately and if anyone knows where they are hiding, please come forward and tell us what you know,” said SSP Phillips. Persons with information that can assist the police are encouraged to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station. -30