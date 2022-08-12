Another man charged with policeman’s murder Loop Jamaica

Another man charged with policeman's murder
Another man charged with policeman's murder

Jamaica News
1 hrs ago

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division have arrested and charged another man with the murder of Constable Jermaine Brown, who was killed in Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Friday, July 19.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ramone Powell, otherwise called ‘Trigger’, a tiler of Johnson Pen road in the parish was today charged with the murder of the constable after he was positively pointed out in an identification parade.

Powell’s accomplice- 19-year-old Giovanni Findlay, otherwise called ‘Joe’, of Kitson Town, St. Catherine was previously charged on Friday, August 5 with the murder of Constable Brown.

Their court dates are being finalized.

