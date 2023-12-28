Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom Loop Jamaica

The police have confirmed that another man has been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder conspiracy that claimed the lives of the 10-month-old daughter of the Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, and her 27-year-old mother.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, and is to go through an administrative process, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the Crime and Security Portfolio, Fitz Bailey.

Speaking at police press conference on Thursday, Bailey assured that further details surrounding the suspect’s arrest will be made known at a later date.

“We are going to ensure that every person who participated in that crime faces justice. We are committed to that as an organisation,” declared the deputy commissioner.

He said the killing of the mother and child was “one of the most gruesome crimes” that law enforcers had ever seen.

(Clockwise) Phillip Paulwell, Sarayah and Toshyna Patterson

“The Bible talks about even if you spread your bed in hell, or in the utmost part of the sea, we are going to find the person (responsible for the double murder) and bring them to justice,” he warned.

The suspect brings to five the number of people arrested in relation to the kidnapping and murder of Paulwell’s daughter, Sarayah, and her mother, Toshyna Patterson.

The two were kidnapped from their Gilmour Drive home in St Andrew on September 9, taken to Stony Hill, also in St Andrew, before being driven to East Kingston where they were shot and killed and their bodies burnt in a case that shocked the nation.

US Navy petty officer Leoda Bradshaw, who describes herself as Paulwell’s wife and with whom she shares a daughter, is the alleged mastermind behind the murder-for-hire plot. The murder contract was reportedly for $500,000, and Bradshaw allegedly made a downpayment of $100,000.

Leoda Bradshaw leaving court. (Loop file photo)

Her cousin, Roland Balfour, a 30-year-old assistant graphic designer of a Kingston address, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping and misprison of felon.

They have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on March 6, 2024.

Two other men confessed to their roles in the murder-for-hire plot, and were sentenced in November.

One of the men was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on each of the two counts of murder. The sentences are to run concurrently, and he must serve 20 years before being eligible for parole consideration.

The other convict received seven years and 10 months in prison for two counts of accessory before the fact to murder, among other offences.