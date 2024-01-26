Another of the 8 Black River lockup escapees last June recaptured Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Another of the 8 Black River lockup escapees last June recaptured Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Illegal pistol allegedly found in St Andrew farmer’s water boot

‘Creamy’ killed after being robbed at home in St Elizabeth

West Indies qualify for Super Six round of Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Nathan Ake scores late goal to send Man City into FA Cup 5th round

Another of the 8 Black River lockup escapees last June recaptured

‘Robber’ with fake gun chased and mobbed in May Pen, Clarendon

VM Wealth expands regionally with launch of Barbados office

Alleged robbers, cabbie and conductor, booked after highway shooting

Keisha Bailey unveils wealth-building workbook

Medvedev fights back from 2 sets down to reach Australian Open final

Saturday Jan 27

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

Demar Williams

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has advised of the recapture of Demar Williams, also known as ‘Demon’ or ‘Kye Kye’, who the force described as a known violence producer, and who was among the eight escapees from the Black River lock-up in St Elizabeth on June 19 last year.

Williams has also been cited as having close ties with the One Order gang.

In a release, the police said Williams’ apprehension marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and ensure public safety.

However, no details were provided on the actual recapture of Williams.

A number of others from among the eight Black River escapees have been recaptured, killed in confrontations with the security forces, or being otherwise killed.

“We continue our efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining escapees and dismantle criminal networks that threaten our community’s safety and security,” said the police in the release.

“We encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining escapees or any criminal activities to come forward and assist in our ongoing investigations. Information can be shared with Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency at 119, the NIB Tip Line at 811, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Illegal pistol allegedly found in St Andrew farmer’s water boot

Jamaica News

‘Creamy’ killed after being robbed at home in St Elizabeth

Sport

West Indies qualify for Super Six round of Under-19 Cricket World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

Aidonia wishes late son Khaliff happy birthday in moving IG post

Fans and followers are offering their support to dancehall artiste Aidonia after he shared in a moving Instagram post on Thursday that he still misses his late son Khalif Lawrence on what would have b

Sport

See also

Jaydon Hibbert leaves University of Arkansas for professional career

Jamaica’s triple jump sensation, Jaydon Hibbert, has disclosed his decision to end his studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas for a professional career.
The 19-year-old fo

Sport

Jurgen Klopp to depart as Liverpool manager at end of season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world by announcing he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season.
Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title

Jamaica News

‘Robber’ with fake gun chased and mobbed in May Pen, Clarendon

Thirty-three-year-old Ronald Watson, otherwise called ‘Ronaldo’, a labourer of Woodside district near May Pen in Clarendon, who was previously charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of a

Jamaica News

Another of the 8 Black River lockup escapees last June recaptured

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has advised of the recapture of Demar Williams, also known as ‘Demon’ or ‘Kye Kye’, who the force described as a known violence producer, and who was among the eig

Jamaica News

‘Creamy’ killed after being robbed at home in St Elizabeth

An ice-cream vendor was killed during an armed robbery at his home in Elim, St Elizabeth on Thursday night.
The deceased is 51-year-old Clive Williams, popularly known as ‘Creamy’, who was also a

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols