Another of the 8 Black River lockup escapees last June recaptured Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has advised of the recapture of Demar Williams, also known as ‘Demon’ or ‘Kye Kye’, who the force described as a known violence producer, and who was among the eight escapees from the Black River lock-up in St Elizabeth on June 19 last year.

Williams has also been cited as having close ties with the One Order gang.

In a release, the police said Williams’ apprehension marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and ensure public safety.

However, no details were provided on the actual recapture of Williams.

A number of others from among the eight Black River escapees have been recaptured, killed in confrontations with the security forces, or being otherwise killed.

“We continue our efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining escapees and dismantle criminal networks that threaten our community’s safety and security,” said the police in the release.

“We encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining escapees or any criminal activities to come forward and assist in our ongoing investigations. Information can be shared with Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency at 119, the NIB Tip Line at 811, or the nearest police station.