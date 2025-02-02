Another pastor shot dead in St Catherine, this time in Portmore

Shock has engulfed sections of Portmore, St Catherine, this after a popular pastor was shot and killed in the municipality on Saturday night.

The deceased is Clinton Smith of Mitchell Close in Portmore. He was said to be in his 70s.

Smith was a bishop at the Full Truth Church of God in the parish, and also a justice of the peace (JP).

Preliminary reports are that about 7:30 pm on Saturday, the pastor was at home when he was called outside by an unknown individual.

After leaving to go outside, loud explosions were heard. Smith's body was later seen lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing, but police investigations are ongoing.

Several persons have been paying tribute to Smith on social media following news of violent death.

"Pastor Smith was such a kind and welcoming person; always smiling, always encouraging. What an act! Rest easy, Pastor Smith," a woman wrote on Instagram.

"This was my childhood pastor. This is so shocking. (He was) a very humble man of God," a man commented.

On Facebook, Smith was also remembered as being humble, while others said he was undeserving of his vicious death.

"I'm heartbroken and sad," said a woman on Facebook as she shared a photograph of Smith.

"Very sad news. My prayers go out for the Smith family and the Full Truth Church of God. May God comfort you in this time of grief. Bishop Smith, wonderful man of God," wrote another bishop on Facebook.

"I am lost for words; sending prayers for the Smiths at this time. Bishop Clinton Smith, the one who baptised me at Windsor Heights... OMG.... tears, tears, tears," said another individual.

"God knows, we don't know, it's hard to believe. It's really sad for us all. RIP Bishop, justice will be served, if not by man, surely by God.

"I pray for the wife and the rest of family that they will take comfort at this time of bereavement," a man wrote.

Smith is the second religious leader to be killed since the start of the year, both in St Catherine and also the St Catherine South Police Division.

On the night of Saturday, January 18, Michael Spencer, who was a 41-year-old pastor of Overflow Anointing Pentecostal Gospel Church in Old Harbour, St Catherine, was shot and killed by two unknown assailants along West Street in Old Harbour town centre.

His wife, an apostle at the said church, confirmed to reporters last month that her husband was once a feared don from Gordon Pen in Spanish Town, but said he had changed his life, turning to the pulpit to spread the gospel.