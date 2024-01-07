Another police detective dies in hospital Loop Jamaica

In a statement on Sunday, the Central Committee of the Jamaica Police Federation expressed condolences to the management and staff of the Saint Andrew Central Police Division on the passing of Detective Sergeant Willy Porter.

Described as an outstanding veteran of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Detective Sergeant Porter died on Sunday at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) where he was admitted on Thursday with a medical condition.

Porter’s death followed the sudden passing of Detective Corporal Dalton Hemmings who was assigned to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), on Friday.

Reports are that Hemmings was at his home when he complained of not feeling well. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

News of his death left members of the JCF in shock, and this has been compounded by the passing of Detective Porter.