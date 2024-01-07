Another police detective dies in hospital Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Another police detective dies in hospital Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cop freed of pepper spraying ‘Parro’ Campbell during traffic stop

Drama in court: Wrong accused with same name brought on larceny charge

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Kemarrio Bygrave shine at JC meet

Newsmaker… Week: Social media frenzy over Beenie Man’s engagement

Another police detective dies in hospital

Man who allegedly injured woman during burglary, gets extended bail

Cops shoot two, one fatally, during reported break-in ‘downtown’

Israel signals wrap up of major combat in north Gaza 4 mts into war

Overtime pay system now in place for rank-and-file cops, but…

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

Sunday Jan 07

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Detective Sergeant Willy Porter

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

In a statement on Sunday, the Central Committee of the Jamaica Police Federation expressed condolences to the management and staff of the Saint Andrew Central Police Division on the passing of Detective Sergeant Willy Porter.

Described as an outstanding veteran of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Detective Sergeant Porter died on Sunday at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) where he was admitted on Thursday with a medical condition.

Porter’s death followed the sudden passing of Detective Corporal Dalton Hemmings who was assigned to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), on Friday.

Reports are that Hemmings was at his home when he complained of not feeling well. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

News of his death left members of the JCF in shock, and this has been compounded by the passing of Detective Porter.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cop freed of pepper spraying ‘Parro’ Campbell during traffic stop

Jamaica News

Drama in court: Wrong accused with same name brought on larceny charge

Sport

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Kemarrio Bygrave shine at JC meet

More From

Jamaica News

‘I just love Jamaica,’ declared Fantasia of her favourite travel spot

Jamaica has received a glowing endorsement from American singer and actress, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, who listed the island as her favourite place to visit.
“I love Jamaica,” declared Barrino-Tayl

Jamaica News

Farmer becomes Manchester’s third murder victim for 2024

See also

The Manchester police are probing the parish’s third murder since the start of the year, this after a farmer was shot and killed by gunmen at a bar in Porus in the parish on Friday night.
The decea

Jamaica News

Hundreds now using JCA’S new mobile app

More than 1,000 persons are now using ‘JaCustoms Connect’, a new Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) mobile application, to undertake their business-related transactions with the entity.
The mobile applic

Jamaica News

‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation

Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, is urging the Government to take proactive and creative measures to combat inflation.
Hylton believes that infl

Jamaica News

Cop and co-accused slapped with multiple charges in murder probe

A policeman was charged with murder and several breaches of the Firearms Act in relation to two incidents in his community on December 27.
He has been identified as 32-year-old Constable Jimoke Ing

Sport

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Kemarrio Bygrave shine at JC meet

Jamaica College asserted complete dominance on the track and in the field, securing 12 victories

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols