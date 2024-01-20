Another prison who was on the run recaptured Loop Jamaica

A second prisoner who escaped from the Oracabessa lock-up in St. Mary in December has been recaptured

He is 24-year-old Tray Walker of Claremont in St. Ann.

Reports from the police are that Walker was taken into custody on Monday, December 27 for larceny of motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property committed in St Catherine on the same day.

While in custody, investigative leads revealed that Walker had given a fictitious name and also hid the fact that he was one of the seven St Mary escapees.

The hunt continues for the remaining escapees.

They are: Twenty-five-year-old Jahmala Vernon of Boscobel, St. Mary, who was charged with robbery Twenty-two-year-old Phillip Williams of Belfield, St. Mary, who was charged with shooting with Intent. Twenty-six-year-old Lashawn Davidson of Jacks River, St. Mary who was charged with shooting Twenty-one-year-old Nolando Akenson of Pimento Walk, St. Ann and Boscobel, St Mary,who was charged with robbery Twenty-eight-year-old Gaveen Hurd of Stony Hill, St. Andrew and Enfield, St Mary whowas charged with murder

The first escapee – 22-year-old Linton Bailey of Jacks River, St. Mary who was in custody for shooting was recaptured on Thursday, January 4, and additional charges were laid against him.

The police are reminding citizens that harbouring a fugitive is an offence and anyone found in breach will receive the full extent of the law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is asked to contact the Oracabessa Police at 876-726-0698, Crime Stop at 311, theJCF tip line at 811, or the nearest police station.