One man was taken into custody following a raid by police at a premises in St Thomas on Friday.

The police said one firearm and several rounds of ammunition was confiscated during the operation.

Reports are that at about 6:00 am, a police team carried out a raid at a dwelling house in the Duckens Field section of the parish.

During a search of the premises one .45 semi-automatic pistol was recovered, and one magazine with several rounds was also found.

Police said one man was taken into custody.