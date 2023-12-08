Another round of SOEs declared for five parishes, police division Loop Jamaica

Another round of states of Emergency (SOEs) was declared on Friday for five parishes and a police division in the Corporate Area.

The announcement, which was made by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), essentially extends the SOEs that were previously or recently declared for the parishes of St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, St Catherine and Clarendon.

The St Andrew South Police Division has been added.

According to an OPM statement, acting on the advice and recommendations of the police commissioner and the chief of defence staff, Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, declared the SOEs in the named parishes and police division because of “high criminal activity”.

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, advised that over the period January 1 to December 5, 2023, the St Andrew South Police Division produced the second highest number of murders across all geographical police divisions, with a total of 113 homicides.

Anderson said the St Catherine North Police Division saw the fourth highest number of murders among all the geographical police divisions, totalling 109 murders, while the Clarendon and St Catherine South police divisions recorded the fifth and sixth highest numbers of murders for the period, with 100 and 94 murders, respectively.

The Clarendon Police Division also had the fourth highest increase in murders at 10 per cent, when compared to the similar period in 2022.

In western Jamaica, St James continues to have the highest number of murders across all police divisions, with a total of 173 murders on record to date. Westmoreland has the third highest number of murders, with 110, and Hanover has so far recorded 67 homicides.

While Hanover is the smallest parish, it has recorded the highest increase in murders at 52.3 per cent, when compared with the same period in 2022.

“In terms of homicide in relation to population (homicide per 100,000 population), St James, Westmoreland and Hanover have reflected 103.3, 93.4, and 60.7 murders per 100,000, respectively, at the end of 2022,” the OPM statement said.

The statement outlined that since the start of 2023, murders per 100,000 inhabitants of St James, Westmoreland and Hanover stood at 90.2, 73.4 and 92.4, respectively.

“This is significantly higher than the regional average rate of 15.1 per 100,000, and the world average rate of 6.1 per 100,000,” the statement read.

The SOEs can remain in place for only two weeks at a time, as the security measures require a two-thirds vote in both Houses of Parliament for it to be extended for up to three months at a time. However, the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has pulled its support from the SOEs, which have been describes as being ineffective in curtailing serious crimes, particularly murders, and the constitutionality of the measures, as they are being used, is being challenged in the courts.