Another senior citizen dies from gun attack in Greenwich Town Loop Jamaica
36 minutes ago

The scene of the fatal shooting in Greenwich Town, St Andrew on Tuesday evening.

Another senior citizen has died from Tuesday evening’s gun attack in Greenwich Town, St Andrew.

The latest casualty is 72-year-old Herbert McLaren.

McLaren, who was one of three persons admitted in hospital following the shooting incident, died about 1:45 on Wednesday morning.

The earlier fatality was an elderly woman who has been identified as 83-year-old Una Buchanan of Eighth Street in the community.

Four people were shot on Eighth Street on Tuesday evening, with Buchanan dying on the spot. The others were rushed to hospital.

Reports are that men alighted from a motor vehicle in the vicinity of a military checkpoint in the community at about 5pm, and opened gunfire at an individual.

The person ran and the attackers gave chase, during which the four persons were shot.

The police do not believe those shot were the intended target.

The elderly woman was reportedly sitting on a bucket when she was shot.

