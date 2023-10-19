Another senior citizen perishes in house fire, this time in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Another senior citizen perishes in house fire, this time in St Andrew
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A senior citizen died in a fire on Wednesday night that razed a section of a house where he resided in Patrick City, St Andrew.

The deceased is Patrick Smith of Beaconfield Avenue in Patrick City.

Reports from the Hunt’s Bay police are that sometime after 9pm, Smith was at home with relatives when fire was seen coming from the premises.

An alarm was raised, but efforts to assist Smith out of the burning building were unsuccessful.

The fire department was contacted, and following cooling down operations, Smith’s burnt remains were found.

The police and firefighters are probing reports from one of Smith’s close relatives  that the fire may have been set by another family member.

Smith is the second senior citizen to perish in a house fire in the country this week.

On Tuesday, 62-year-old Clive Anthony Allen died following a fire at his house in Breadnut Hill, St Ann shortly after 1am.

The cause of that blaze remains unknown.

