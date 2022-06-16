Another set of robbers nabbed; firearm hold attacked, cards stolen | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Another set of robbers nabbed; firearm hold attacked, cards stolen | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Dolla Financial stock gains one-third in value on first trading day

Gun recovered after firearm holder is attacked, cards stolen

Haaland set for EPL debut for Manchester City at West Ham

Hanover man charged with grievous sexual assault of 14-y-o

INDECOM probe: ‘Man seen running with gun, shot dead in Spanish Town’

Motorcycle smashes through shop after driver ‘faints due to heat’

4 ‘robbers’ held after cops intercept car in St Elizabeth, gun seized

Brother of Antiguan PM found guilty of raping 13-year-old girl

Chief Justice hammers cops for weak investigative work on ‘Clans’ case

PT Association wants stiffer fines for teachers without licences

Thursday Jun 16

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

43 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The swift action by officers in the St Andrew South Division led to the recovery of a stolen firearm on Worrel Avenue, Kingston 19 on Wednesday, June 15.

The incident unfolded at about 12:10 p.m., following a report made by a man to the Duhaney Park Police that he was held up and robbed of his licensed firearm, $25,000 cash, bank cards, and other documents on Woodhaven Avenue, Kingston 19 by men traveling in a Nissan Latio motor car.

While making a report at the station, the complainant received an alert that an atm transaction was declined from a bank card that was among the items fleeced from him. The police acted on this information and went to the location the failed atm transaction was made.

On their arrival, a motor vehicle was seen and men fled the vehicle on the approach of the lawmen. The vehicle was searched and a Colt .45 pistol was recovered as well as keys, a cellular phone and other items.

The vehicle was also seized by the police.

Investigations are ongoing to find the perpetrators involved.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Dolla Financial stock gains one-third in value on first trading day

Jamaica News

Gun recovered after firearm holder is attacked, cards stolen

Sport

Haaland set for EPL debut for Manchester City at West Ham

More From

Sport

Boyz qualify for Gold Cup after 1-1 draw with Mexico in Nations League

Jamaica and Mexico battled to a 1-1 draw in their League A first-leg fixture of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) game on Tuesday night at the National Stadium in Kingston.
The result means

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Turku

See also

Jamaica’s world silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland today.
Ricketts led throughout, opening with 14.10m and improving to 14.35m

Jamaica News

Bodies wrapped in tarpaulin found in car

The police on Wednesday discovered two bodies in a Toyota Probox motor car in a section of Portmore, St Catherine.
The bodies, found in the trunk of the motor vehicle, were wrapped in tarpaulins.

Sport

Jamaica win Women’s T20 Blaze title on dramatic final day

Jamaica were crowned champions of the Women’s T20 Blaze as they recorded a massive 124-run victory against Leeward Islands on the final day of the tournament in Guyana on Tuesday.
There was tension

Jamaica News

Deadly violence in old capital as gun attack captured on CCTV footage

Police increase presence, impose 48-hour curfew

Jamaica News

16-y-o wounded in attempt to rob licensed gun holder, charged

A 16-year-old boy is to face the court on charges of assault with intent to rob and illegal possession of a firearm following an incident at a location in Kingston 20 two weeks ago.
He is a minor,

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols