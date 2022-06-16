Another set of robbers nabbed; firearm hold attacked, cards stolen | Loop Jamaica

The swift action by officers in the St Andrew South Division led to the recovery of a stolen firearm on Worrel Avenue, Kingston 19 on Wednesday, June 15.

The incident unfolded at about 12:10 p.m., following a report made by a man to the Duhaney Park Police that he was held up and robbed of his licensed firearm, $25,000 cash, bank cards, and other documents on Woodhaven Avenue, Kingston 19 by men traveling in a Nissan Latio motor car.

While making a report at the station, the complainant received an alert that an atm transaction was declined from a bank card that was among the items fleeced from him. The police acted on this information and went to the location the failed atm transaction was made.

On their arrival, a motor vehicle was seen and men fled the vehicle on the approach of the lawmen. The vehicle was searched and a Colt .45 pistol was recovered as well as keys, a cellular phone and other items.

The vehicle was also seized by the police.

Investigations are ongoing to find the perpetrators involved.