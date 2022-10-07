Another St James most wanted man bagged in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

Another ‘most wanted’ man in St James has been captured or killed by the police.

Anthony Angus, who was featured in the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Wanted Wednesdays campaign on October 5, was captured in St Elizabeth on Friday, October 7.

A team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) swooped down on a house in Burnt Savannah in the parish earlier on Friday and, realising that he was surrounded by highly trained operatives, Angus surrendered.

Another man who was at the house, was also arrested.

Angus is the second high-value target on the St James most wanted list to be accosted in St Elizabeth in only two days, following the fatal shooting of Oshane ‘Motumbo’ Earle in the neighbouring parish on Wednesday, October 5.

As the JCF’s Operation Relentless II continues, the police are urging wanted persons to turn themselves in.

The JCF further warned fugitives that if confronted by the police, they are to surrender and not engage the police in confrontations.