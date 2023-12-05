Another Super Lotto winner in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has extended its Super Lotto winning streak with another jackpot being hit in the country in a span of a month.

The lucky player bought a $200 ticket at Super Plus Food Store in Four Paths, Clarendon and has won $144,600,000.

Supreme Ventures Ground said on Tuesday that the winning numbers were 06, 14, 22, 20, 31 and Superball 07 drawn on Friday December 1.

This jackpot win comes less than a month after the $342 million Super Lotto jackpot was hit in Hanover in early November.

To begin the process of collecting their jackpot, the winner must present the winning ticket with their signature affixed and valid national ID at the Supreme Ventures Flagship Store located on the Twin Gates Plaza at 25 Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, within 90 days from the draw date.

The latest win marks the third time this year that the Super Lotto has created a multimillionaire in Jamaica.

In April, one player made history by winning the $503 million jackpot.

In addition to the Super Lotto wins, another lucky player from Hanover hit the $100 million Lotto jackpot in October with the winning numbers 08, 12, 13, 18, 19, 26. That jackpot is still unclaimed, Supreme Ventures said.